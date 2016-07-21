"Ohhhh little Lula!!!!!" the proud mom of three wrote on Instagram to accompany an adorable shot of her newborn daughter

Liv Tyler‘s newborn daughter Lula Rose is only 13 days old, but she’s already taking after her photogenic mom in front of the camera.

“Ohhhhh little Lula!!!!!” the proud mom, 39, wrote next to a photo of Lula sleeping soundly against Tyler’s chest, wearing a peach-colored onesie and looking completely content in slumber.

The Armageddon actress also added eight heart emojis and tagged fiancé David Gardner in the caption, who re-posted the snap on his own Instagram account.

“Momma and Lula Rose,” the sports agent, 38, he wrote. “So beautiful.”

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter on Instagram, with a photo of Gardner cradling her close.

“Hello!!!!! our beautiful baby girl is here !!!!” Tyler wrote at the time. “Lula Rose Gardner we are sooooo happy heart exploding with love !!!!!”

Added Gardner, “Our gorgeous baby girl has arrived ‘Lula Rose Gardner’ unbelievably beautiful, healthy and thank goodness she looks like her Momma !!!! Truly blessed. Daddy’s girl… Now the real work starts training her big brothers to all become Ninjas, Martial Arts Experts & 24-7 Bodyguards !!!”

Lula is Tyler and Gardner’s second child together — they’re also parents to 17-month-old son Sailor Gene. From previous relationships, Tyler also has 11-year-old son Milo, while Gardner has a son named Gray.