Liv Tyler Shares Rare Photo of All Three of Her Kids on an Outdoor Adventure

Liv Tyler is mom to daughter Lula Rose, 6, and son Sailor Gene, 8, with partner David Gardner, plus 18-year-old son Milo William with her ex-husband Roy Langdon

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 03:10 PM
Liv Tyler, kids
Photo: Liv Tyler/instagram

Liv Tyler is enjoying quality time with her three kids.

The actress, 45, shared a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday showing her on an outdoor adventure with all three of her children.

In the sweet shot, Milo, 18, whom Tyler shares with her ex-husband Roy Langdon, holds sister Lula, 6, while brother Sailor, 8, stands on a railing beside them. The three kids look out at mountains and greenery as Lula points to something in the distance.

Tyler, the daughter of rocker dad Steven Tyler, captioned the post with three heart emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Tyler celebrated her son's 8th birthday with a carousel of photos of Sailor on Instagram. Tyler shares Lula and Sailor with partner David Gardner.

The actress also gave a glimpse at Sailor's birthday party, which included a two-tiered cake decorated with fondant airplanes and clouds.

In April 2021, Tyler documented an adorable moment between Lula and Sailor with their godparent, David Beckham.

Beckham scored big hugs from his godchildren after Inter Miami CF, of which Beckham serves as president and co-owner, earned their first win of the season.

Following the victory, Tyler shared an adorable photo to Instagram of her kids congratulating Beckham on the milestone.

"Congratulations to our sweet godfather @davidbeckham for your 1st @intermiamicf win!!!" Tyler wrote alongside a shot of Beckham holding both children. "We are so so proud of you !!!!"

Related Articles
Liv Tyler children
Liv Tyler Shares Snap of Kids Hugging 'Sweet Godfather' David Beckham After Miami Soccer Win
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler Says She Tested Positive for COVID and Her Children Sent Her Sweet Notes Under Door amid Quarantine
13936210. Eric Andre/Instagram
How Celebrities Celebrated Valentine's Day 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoOVznHrq37/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link vanessalachey's profile picture vanessalachey Verified I still can’t believe we get to live here. Thank You, Hawai’i for Loving us back! ❤️🌺🌴 56m
Vanessa Lachey Shares Hawaiian Sunset Photo with Her Kids: 'Can't Believe We Get to Live Here'
Gwyneth Paltrow Blythe Danner
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Beautiful and Strong' Mother Blythe Danner Happy 80th Birthday: 'A Joy'
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram; MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 10, Playing on Swing During Sunny Day
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Nick and Vanessa Lachey with their kids
All About Nick and Vanessa Lachey's 3 Kids
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Jason Mewes and Wife Jordan Monsanto Welcome Second Baby, Son Lucien Lee
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
tWitch and his kids
Everything Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said About Parenting His 3 Kids: 'My Favorite Earthly Assignment'
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Luca, Banks & Mae shot at their home in Beverly Hill, Los Angele
Hilary Duff's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022