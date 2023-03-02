Celebrity Parents Liv Tyler Shares Rare Photo of All Three of Her Kids on an Outdoor Adventure Liv Tyler is mom to daughter Lula Rose, 6, and son Sailor Gene, 8, with partner David Gardner, plus 18-year-old son Milo William with her ex-husband Roy Langdon By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 2, 2023 03:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Liv Tyler/instagram Liv Tyler is enjoying quality time with her three kids. The actress, 45, shared a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday showing her on an outdoor adventure with all three of her children. In the sweet shot, Milo, 18, whom Tyler shares with her ex-husband Roy Langdon, holds sister Lula, 6, while brother Sailor, 8, stands on a railing beside them. The three kids look out at mountains and greenery as Lula points to something in the distance. Tyler, the daughter of rocker dad Steven Tyler, captioned the post with three heart emojis. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Liv Tyler Shares Snap of Kids Hugging 'Sweet Godfather' David Beckham After Miami Soccer Win Last month, Tyler celebrated her son's 8th birthday with a carousel of photos of Sailor on Instagram. Tyler shares Lula and Sailor with partner David Gardner. The actress also gave a glimpse at Sailor's birthday party, which included a two-tiered cake decorated with fondant airplanes and clouds. In April 2021, Tyler documented an adorable moment between Lula and Sailor with their godparent, David Beckham. Beckham scored big hugs from his godchildren after Inter Miami CF, of which Beckham serves as president and co-owner, earned their first win of the season. Following the victory, Tyler shared an adorable photo to Instagram of her kids congratulating Beckham on the milestone. "Congratulations to our sweet godfather @davidbeckham for your 1st @intermiamicf win!!!" Tyler wrote alongside a shot of Beckham holding both children. "We are so so proud of you !!!!"