The yoga instructor opened up about her experience raising her daughter with husband Henry Golding during a Dotdash Meredith event honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Liv Lo Golding Says She Celebrates AAPI Culture with Daughter Lyla, 3 Years After Moving to the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Liv Lo Golding and Lyla Golding attend as goop hosts a celebration for the launch of Banana Republic Baby on March 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for goop)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Liv Lo Golding and Lyla Golding attend as goop hosts a celebration for the launch of Banana Republic Baby on March 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for goop)

Liv Lo Golding shared that she is "catching up quick" on becoming part of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the U.S.

After moving to America from Singapore three years ago, the yoga instructor, 36, spoke about how she and husband Henry Golding are teaching their daughter Lyla, 1, about AAPI culture during a Dotdash Meredith event honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Liv Lo Golding

"I moved to the U.S. about three years ago," she shared. "So [AAPI culture] is relatively new for me…I do have a daughter. So for me, it's really about catching up quick and learning all the amazing culture that we have here and, and how it's been established and learning about our community leaders and kind of trying to create an ecosystem really for ourselves, but also for her."

The Taiwanese television presenter and fitness expert says she is always looking for ways to celebrate her heritage with her daughter.

"Just celebrating with my daughter, going to restaurants — she really loves Asian food," she said. "Reading books to her such as Eva Chen's I Am Golden ... that highlights awareness that you can teach her at a young age. So I'm really happy that we already have these resources that I can tap into."

The FitSphere owner led a centering, breath-focused yoga session and shared how yoga has impacted her own life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Henry Golding and Liv Lo Henry Golding and Liv Lo at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in N.Y.C. in June. | Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"I came to it from a time of loss," she revealed. "I lost my brother and it was a very sudden event for me."

"Breathwork was a way for me to process in my own time, everything that had happened and I found truly how powerful breathwork can be," she continued. "I had studied yoga since I was 18 and been practicing for many, many years and breathwork has always been a part of it."