Liv Lo Golding Says She Celebrates AAPI Culture with Daughter Lyla, 3 Years After Moving to the U.S.
Liv Lo Golding shared that she is "catching up quick" on becoming part of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the U.S.
After moving to America from Singapore three years ago, the yoga instructor, 36, spoke about how she and husband Henry Golding are teaching their daughter Lyla, 1, about AAPI culture during a Dotdash Meredith event honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.
"I moved to the U.S. about three years ago," she shared. "So [AAPI culture] is relatively new for me…I do have a daughter. So for me, it's really about catching up quick and learning all the amazing culture that we have here and, and how it's been established and learning about our community leaders and kind of trying to create an ecosystem really for ourselves, but also for her."
The Taiwanese television presenter and fitness expert says she is always looking for ways to celebrate her heritage with her daughter.
"Just celebrating with my daughter, going to restaurants — she really loves Asian food," she said. "Reading books to her such as Eva Chen's I Am Golden ... that highlights awareness that you can teach her at a young age. So I'm really happy that we already have these resources that I can tap into."
The FitSphere owner led a centering, breath-focused yoga session and shared how yoga has impacted her own life.
"I came to it from a time of loss," she revealed. "I lost my brother and it was a very sudden event for me."
"Breathwork was a way for me to process in my own time, everything that had happened and I found truly how powerful breathwork can be," she continued. "I had studied yoga since I was 18 and been practicing for many, many years and breathwork has always been a part of it."
Golding believes that breathwork should ideally be practiced daily as part of a good mental health practice: "Breathing is automatic. We don't even think about it in our day to day, and yet it is so necessary for our wellbeing ... it's really important to take awareness to that breath because it is part of our fuel, our energy, how we move and how we react, our emotions."
