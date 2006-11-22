Little Miss Diddys' Pretty in Pink baby shower
Who puts an $88,000 R-class Mercedes Benz on their baby registry but thinks a $17,000 diamond-encrusted pacifier is outrageous? Sean "Diddy" Combs and his girlfriend Kim Porter of course! At Sunday’s "Little Miss Diddys’ Pretty in Pink" baby shower Diddy and Kim feted the mid-December arrival of their twin girls at the chic 230 Fifth in New York City.
Guests included Jay-Z (who gave them a changing table), Denzel Washington (who gifted them with a pink and white Ga Ga Designs chandelier), LL Cool J (who gave them two cream colored cribs), and socialite Denise Rich. Wonder who brought the Silver Cross Toy Rose doll carriage (pictured below) which retails for $995 at FAO Schwarz? The party included customized pink M&Ms, pink cocktails, and Perrier Jouet champagne in pink floral bottles. Unique block-shaped Partyblock invites (see below) were by Egba Originals. Earlier this week, we exclusively told you about other gifts the couple were going to receive including all pink Skip Hop, Inc. Pronto Mini Changer, the Toolbox, Dash, set of Saddlebags, ModernTots.com Moses Basket packed with Soft Animals, Imma Dress-up Doll, Dots Boudoir Pillow, Fuzzy Booties, Minkee Diaper Cover, Leather Bib AND a Maclaren Twin Techno stroller and Pause and Embrace Starter Kits from Beginning, Maclaren’s new line of holistic mother and baby personal care products. (I’d like to point out that Maclaren and Skip*Hop are two of the vendors participating in our 2006 Holiday Project- donating over $450 of their products to disadvantaged families at Good Shepher Family Services.)
Diddy said, "This is the greatest party I’ve ever had. I’m so excited to have girls, but I know I’m in trouble now!"
He also shared with guests how Kim broke the good news. "It wasn’t something that was planned. Kim and I were sitting down at Nobu and she had told me she was pregnant and I was happy. And she was like, ‘That’s not it.’ And I was like, ‘What else could you possibly tell me?’ And then she said she was having twins, and I was like, ‘Get outta here!’ Then she told me we were having two girls. My life just started changing right at that moment. God has truly blessed me to the fullest."
Something seems off about this story. Either he’s not telling the whole story – or maybe is exagerating for effect – or she waited at least 8 weeks to tell him she was expecting because that’s around the time you go for the first (external) ultrasound. I can’t imagine keeping that secret for so long. I told my husband the second he came home from work by showing him the pregnancy test. He knew right away and hugged me so tight!
About.com’s Pregnancy Guide Robin Elise Weiss tells us, "Perhaps Kim had an earlier ultrasound for a problem, like bleeding and therefore knew she was having twins earlier than 8 weeks. Because it is not standard to have an ultrasound at 8 weeks at the majority of practices without some issue. It may have been easier to keep the news from him if they were not living together or if he was away for an extended period of time. Since the new birth data for 2005 (released this week) says that 4 in 10 women are not married at the time of birth, this can actually play into the waiting to tell."
How long did you wait to tell your husband/partner that you were pregnant? How did you tell him?
Source: People, photos used with permission
Thanks to CBB Readers Mary Beth and Meredith.