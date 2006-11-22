Who puts an $88,000 R-class Mercedes Benz on their baby registry but thinks a $17,000 diamond-encrusted pacifier is outrageous? Sean "Diddy" Combs and his girlfriend Kim Porter of course! At Sunday’s "Little Miss Diddys’ Pretty in Pink" baby shower Diddy and Kim feted the mid-December arrival of their twin girls at the chic 230 Fifth in New York City.

Diddy said, "This is the greatest party I’ve ever had. I’m so excited to have girls, but I know I’m in trouble now!"

He also shared with guests how Kim broke the good news. "It wasn’t something that was planned. Kim and I were sitting down at Nobu and she had told me she was pregnant and I was happy. And she was like, ‘That’s not it.’ And I was like, ‘What else could you possibly tell me?’ And then she said she was having twins, and I was like, ‘Get outta here!’ Then she told me we were having two girls. My life just started changing right at that moment. God has truly blessed me to the fullest."

Something seems off about this story. Either he’s not telling the whole story – or maybe is exagerating for effect – or she waited at least 8 weeks to tell him she was expecting because that’s around the time you go for the first (external) ultrasound. I can’t imagine keeping that secret for so long. I told my husband the second he came home from work by showing him the pregnancy test. He knew right away and hugged me so tight!

About.com’s Pregnancy Guide Robin Elise Weiss tells us, "Perhaps Kim had an earlier ultrasound for a problem, like bleeding and therefore knew she was having twins earlier than 8 weeks. Because it is not standard to have an ultrasound at 8 weeks at the majority of practices without some issue. It may have been easier to keep the news from him if they were not living together or if he was away for an extended period of time. Since the new birth data for 2005 (released this week) says that 4 in 10 women are not married at the time of birth, this can actually play into the waiting to tell."

How long did you wait to tell your husband/partner that you were pregnant? How did you tell him?

