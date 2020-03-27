Little Women: LA's Terra Jolé Welcomes Daughter Magnolia August: 'Best News of Our Year'

Image zoom Terra Jolé and Joe Gnoffo with newborn daughter Magnolia Terra Jole

Terra Jolé and her husband Joe Gnoffo are officially outnumbered!

The Little Women: LA star, 39, gave birth to the couple’s third child, a baby girl named Magnolia August Gnoffo, on Wednesday, March 11, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“With all of the fear surrounding us we are blessed to have the best news of our year. Our baby girl came healthy and happy through Mom’s last pregnancy,” the couple say in a statement of their newborn daughter, who arrived weighing 5 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 20 inches.

“We are overjoyed by our new addition and now more protective than ever to ensure our health and safety of our little family,” they add. “We wish wellness and safety to every growing family out there. They are our future.”

Jolé confirms Magnolia is achondroplasia and “will be tested” to see if she’s also pseudoachondroplasia. “That’s the last thing we are worried about right now though,” she says. “Keeping the family healthy is No. 1.”

Amid her happiness, the new mom is also keeping fellow Little Women: LA costar Christy McGinity, whose daughter Violet Eva died two weeks after her March 6 birth, in her thoughts. “Our hearts are broken for Christy and her family,” she says. “We’re devastated for her loss. No parent should ever have to bury their child.”

Image zoom Terra Jolé with daughters Penny and Magnolia Terra Jole

A rep for Jolé confirmed her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in November, sharing that her due date was March 11 — just five days before daughter Penelope “Penny” Charlevoix‘s fifth birthday. (The couple are also parents to 3½-year-old son Grayson Vincent.)

“Once again, our little family is getting bigger,” Jolé told PEOPLE. “We are halfway through our journey of pregnancy, and only starting the new adventure of parenting with three children under five. As can be expected, we are experiencing a great deal of nerves, but it’s overpowered by joy.”

The then-mom-to-be posed for a maternity photo wearing a white top that revealed her growing belly. She stood in front of a window decorated with sheer white drapes and white Christmas lights.

Jolé was 20 weeks along with her bundle of joy at the time. And though “this pregnancy was not planned,” the reality star was happy to welcome her baby, telling PEOPLE, “This child will forever be a blessing.”

Jolé kept fans and followers updated throughout the second half of her pregnancy, sharing the occasional baby bump snapshot as she counted down the days until she became a mother of three.

“31 weeks and counting. What will your name be? What will your personality be like? How will you change our lives forever?” she captioned a Jan. 24 image of herself from the side, in a sequined dress. “Can’t wait to discover every question. I’m grateful for every kick, every flutter, every thing that you are sharing inside this growing body of mine.”

Jolé revealed in May 2018 that her son Grayson has pseudoachondroplasia — the same form of dwarfism as Gnoffo. (Penny has the same type of dwarfism as her mom, called achondroplasia.)

“Being little may be challenging at times, but it has made us who we are today,” she told PEOPLE. “It won’t always be easy. It won’t always be hard, but embracing dwarfism will hopefully be instilled in both of our children.”