Little Women: LA's Terra Jolé Expecting Third Child with Husband Joe: 'Overpowered by Joy'

Terra Jolé is pregnant!

The Little Women: LA star, 39, and her husband Joe Gnoffo are expecting their third child together, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The pair are already parents to 3-year-old son Grayson Vincent and daughter Penelope “Penny” Charlevoix, 4½.

With a new baby on the way who has a due date of March 11 — just five days before Penny’s fifth birthday — the couple may soon become parents to three children under the age of 5.

“Once again, our little family is getting bigger,” Jolé tells PEOPLE. “We are halfway through our journey of pregnancy, and only starting the new adventure of parenting with three children under five. As can be expected, we are experiencing a great deal of nerves, but it’s overpowered by joy.”

Jolé is 20 weeks along with her bundle of joy. And though “this pregnancy was not planned,” the reality star is happy to welcome her baby: “This child will forever be a blessing.”

The soon-to-be mother of three posed for a maternity photo wearing a white top that revealed her growing belly. She stood in front of a window decorated with sheer white drapes and white Christmas lights.

For Halloween, the Gnoffo family dressed as characters from the film Ugly Dolls. In a photo set Jolé shared on Instagram, Grayson and Penny were seen sitting in a wagon that had “Boo!” written on it, in festive lettering.

The family also celebrated the holiday by gearing up for their new addition. A special “Mama Terra” pumpkin was carved with a smaller gourd placed inside; the word “baby” was written on the smaller one in black marker.

The carving was shaped like a heart, and the inside of the larger pumpkin was lit up, like a jack-o’-lantern.

The reality star revealed in May 2018 that her son Grayson has pseudoachondroplasia — the same form of dwarfism as Gnoffo, 42. (Penny has the same type of dwarfism as her mom, called achondroplasia.)

“Being little may be challenging at times, but it has made us who we are today,” she told PEOPLE. “It won’t always be easy. It won’t always be hard, but embracing dwarfism will hopefully be instilled in both of our children.”

On Wednesday, Jolé shared a video update of Penny’s mobility progress, proudly revealing that her daughter was “officially walking” on her own now, after undergoing multiple brain surgeries.

“Penny officially took her first steps all by herself eight days after her fourth birthday,” Jolé said. “She then wanted to walk everywhere, with someone’s assistance.”