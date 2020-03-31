Little Women: LA Star Christy McGinity Thanks Fans for Support After Death of Newborn Daughter

Image zoom Courtesy Christy McGinty. Inset: Christy McGinty/Instagram

Christy McGinity is showing her gratitude for the support she has received after the death of her daughter, Violet Eva, on March 20.

Violet was born earlier this month at 33 weeks gestation, but tragically died two weeks after the Little Women: LA star gave birth to her on March 6.

“Since our Sweet Violet passed away, it’s been so hard grieving over her,” McGinity, 42, captioned a black-and-white photo of her hands and those of Violet’s dad, McGinity’s boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo, holding Violet’s tiny feet. (The photo was re-shared by Carazo.)

“We have received so many heartfelt prayers, thoughts, flowers from all our friends and family,” McGinity continued in her Monday caption, which accompanied her first Instagram feed post since her daughter’s death. “For that we are very thankful. 🙏🏼💜”

Image zoom Christy McGinity (L) and Gonzalo Justo Carazo with daughter Violet Christy McGinity

McGinity and Carazo revealed the sad news that Violet had died exclusively to PEOPLE on March 23, saying, “It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels.”

“We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful,” the couple added. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.”

McGinity’s rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Violet arrived measuring 15 inches long and weighing 3 lbs., 15 oz. A rep for the reality star told PEOPLE at the time, “The family welcomes your thoughts and prayers, but requests privacy during this difficult time.”

McGinity and her boyfriend first announced their pregnancy news in September 2019.

“I’m so excited that we are having a baby. What a big blessing. Good things come to those who wait,” the reality star wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet shot of Carazo giving her baby bump a kiss.

“Our bundle of joy is coming April 2020,” she added.

McGinity, who has appeared on the Lifetime series since 2014, is also a mother to daughter Autumn and son Trenton from a previous marriage.