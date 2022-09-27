Little Sleepies Launches Sweet Matching Holiday Pajama Collection

Little Sleepies is debuting their adorable holiday collection.

The 2022 Holiday Collection, now available on the Little Sleepies Online Holiday Headquarters, features seven fun and festive prints for families — including pets.

Families will be happy to see the return of the classic Fair Isle print, which includes trees, stockings and gingerbread men in its pattern.

Other prints available are Reindeer Cheer, Holiday Hounds, Tartan, Hannukah Sweets and Holiday Treats.

The six new print additions also include a collaboration between Disney and Little Sleepies for the Mickey Winter Wonderland Print, which includes a classic depiction of the iconic mouse.

Six of the prints are also available in other fun accessories, including Sleepyhead Lovies, bibs and solid headbands.

There are also matching solid adult tops available with all the prints, paired with separates and one-piece pajamas that make it easy for families to mix and match.

In the past few years, the kids of Hillary Duff, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, and Chrissy Teigen have all been spotted wearing Little Sleepies prints.

Pieces in the 2022 Holiday Collection range from $32-$35 each and are available in children's sizes preemie - 16 and adult sizes XS - 3XL.