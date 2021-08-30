Zach and Tori Roloff Snap Sweet Family Photo with Kids Jackson and Lilah at Mom Amy's Wedding

Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff and Chris Marek tied the knot in Oregon over the weekend

Jackson and Lilah Roloff couldn't look cuter for their grandma's wedding!

On Sunday, Tori, 30, shared several photos from the event to Instagram, including some adorable pictures of the family all dressed up for the special occasion.

The family opted for neutral-colored outfits for the wedding: Tori wearing a pleated taupe dress and Zach, 31, in a gray suit with a floral tie.

Jackson, 4, looked too-cute in a light gray suit and an adorable bowtie to match his dad while 21-month-old Lilah wore a printed white dress and a black hair bow.

tori roloff Credit: tori roloff/Instagram

"Such a fun weekend of celebration!" Tori captioned the photos, adding the emojis, "💒💍👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏼💐"

Amy, 56, and Marek, 55, said "I do" in front of 146 of their closest family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. The ceremony was officiated by Michael Williams and saw Amy walk down the aisle to "Heart to Heart," which was composed by Marek's best man Rick Hinkes.

During the ceremony, which took place outside in front of a gazebo, the bride stunned in a dress from Justin Alexander's Sincerity Collection, while Marek wore a black suit as they exchanged their vows.

Despite the expected challenges that come with wedding planning, Amy — who shares four children with ex Matt: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, 27, and youngest son Jacob, 24 — had plenty of help from her friends and and family.

"They all have been wonderful," Roloff told PEOPLE. "They've been helping me all this week with setting up and, most importantly, moral support. Having my grandkids be a part of our wedding day is so special to me. To know that they are happy for me means so much to me."

In another photo shared on Instagram by Tori, Jackson smiled while serving as ring bearer next to his cousin Ember Jean, 3½, who is daughter to Amy's son Jeremy and his wife Audrey.

Audrey shared footage of the two walking down the aisle at the wedding, writing on Instagram, "The cutest flower girl + ring bearer duo you ever did see 😍 And they crushed it 👏🏻 (swipe right for the vid… keep swiping for more cuteness 🥺) Congrats @amyjroloff and Chris we love you! 🥳."