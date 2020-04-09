Zach Roloff and Wife Tori Want Three or Four Kids: 'We Were Built for This Family Life'

Zach and Tori Roloff just welcomed their second child, daughter Lilah Ray, in November, but the Little People, Big World stars are open to expanding their family even more.

“Originally I was like, ‘Two kids is my max,’ ” Tori says in the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. “But I can definitely see us having more.”

Adds Zach, “I could do three or four!”

The couple, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Jackson, admit parenting a toddler and an infant — they’re in the middle of sleep-training Lilah, whom they’ve nicknamed Miss Personality for her expressiveness — has been an adjustment.

“It’s definitely different with two kids,” says Zach.

The TLC star, 29, who was born with achondroplasia (the most common form of dwarfism), wed Tori in 2015 after the couple met while she was working on the family farm during pumpkin season.

Both of the couple’s kids, Jackson and Lilah, were also born with achondroplasia.

“I forget a lot of times that I’m the only average-height person in my family,” says Tori. “It’s just so normal to us.”

While the pair have no immediate plans for more kids — “It’s probably a little early for Tori to be thinking about that,” says Zach — they are enjoying every moment of raising their little ones.

“We’re loving the season that we’re in right now raising kids,” says Tori. “Zach and I always say that we were built for this family life.”

