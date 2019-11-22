Family of Four! Zach and Tori Roloff Welcome Daughter Lilah Ray: 'The Perfect Addition'

Image zoom Zach and Tori Roloff with daughter Lilah Zach & Tori Roloff

Zach and Tori Roloff are parents again!

The Little People, Big World couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, a rep for the family confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Lilah Ray Roloff was born at 6:52 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measuring 18½ inches long.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!” the new mom of two tells PEOPLE.

Baby Lilah joins big brother Jackson Kyle, 2½, whom the couple welcomed in May 2017. Like his father, Jackson has achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

The couple first announced on Instagram that they were expecting their second child back in May, posting a photo shoot with their son Jackson.

“Yay!! Tori and I are excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother to a little sister!!” Zach captioned his post, which showed his son wearing a shirt reading “Big Brother.”

Tori, 28, made her own announcement, writing, “Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November! 🎀”

Tori documented her second pregnancy on social media, but it was a rough one sometimes, the new mom of two shared in August. “Im [sic] not one of those women who loves being pregnant. In fact there’s not a lot of times I do love being pregnant,” she wrote.

“I thank God for this amazing gift every single day and I know how blessed I am but it definitely hasn’t made me feel my best. I love feeling baby girl move inside me. I love sharing this experience with Zach and Jackson! I love that God has given me a gift and chosen me to be this sweet child’s mama.”

The couple also shared how they were preparing for the arrival of baby No. 2, which included upgrading Jackson from a crib to a full-size bed.

“First night in his big boy bed! You can stop growing now Jackson! 😭💙 #babyjroloff,” Tori captioned her August post, explaining in the comments section, “We’re having a baby and didn’t want to buy another crib.”

Zach and Tori first met back in 2010 when she was working on the Roloff family farm, and the two married in 2015.

“A coworker told me, ‘Zachary really thinks you’re cute, but doesn’t think you’ll ever go out with him,’ ” Tori told PEOPLE after Jackson’s birth. “Our first date lasted five hours, and we’ve been together ever since.”

Tori had previously shut down rumors that she was pregnant with her second child last October, sharing a statement on Instagram that she was not expecting.

“If and when Zach and I are blessed with another little one we will share on our own time and in our own way. We love you guys and so appreciate your love and support,” she captioned her post. “No one wants to see baby J be a big brother more than I do but let’s wait patiently together!”