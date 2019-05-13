Little People, Big World Stars Zach Roloff and Wife Tori Expecting Second Child — a Girl!

Party of four!

On Monday, Tori and Zach Roloff announced they are expecting their second child, a baby girl. “Yay!! Tori and I are excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother to a little sister!!” Zach captioned a set of family portraits on Instagram

Meanwhile, soon-to-be mother of two Tori revealed that their daughter on the way will be arriving in November.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November! Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!” she also wrote on Instagram.

In the photos shared by the couple, their son Jackson, who celebrated his 2nd birthday on Mother’s Day, wears a cute T-shirt that reads “big brother.”

On Sunday, Tori shared adorable videos and photos from Jackson’s birthday party for which the proud mom made a homemade cake to celebrate.

Surrounded by family and friends, the little one marked his latest milestone year with a Zootopia-themed party that also doubled as a Mother’s Day celebration for his grandmother, Amy Roloff.

Zach previously opened up to PEOPLE about raising a child with dwarfism.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” he said. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”