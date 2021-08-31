Tori Roloff Catches Son Jackson, 4, Taking Photos of Grandma Amy's First Dance at Wedding

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff told PEOPLE that "having my grandkids be a part of our wedding day is so special to me"

Four-year-old Jackson captured some sweet moments at Grandma Amy Roloff's wedding.

On Monday, Tori Roloff shared more moments from mother-in-law Amy's Saturday ceremony, including one snapshot that shows Jackson adorably holding a camera up to his eye to document the bride and groom's first dance.

"My little photographer," Tori wrote on her Instagram Story with the cute moment, which showed the Little People, Big World star, 56, and her new husband Chris Marek smiling on the dance floor.

Jackson served as ring bearer for the wedding, alongside his cousin Ember Jean, 3½, as the flower girl. Ember's mom Audrey Roloff shared footage of the two on Instagram walking down the aisle writing, "The cutest flower girl + ring bearer duo you ever did see 😍 And they crushed it 👏🏻 (swipe right for the vid… keep swiping for more cuteness 🥺) Congrats @amyjroloff and Chris we love you! 🥳."

tori roloff Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Amy and Marek, 55, said "I do" in front of 146 of their closest family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. The ceremony was officiated by Michael Williams and saw Amy walk down the aisle to "Heart to Heart," which was composed by Marek's best man Rick Hinkes.

Despite the expected challenges that come with wedding planning, Amy — who shares four children with ex Matt: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and youngest son Jacob, 24 — had plenty of help from her friends and and family.