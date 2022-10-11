A new member of the Roloff family makes his debut in the upcoming season of Little People, Big World.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the TLC show's new season, Tori and Zach Roloff welcome their third baby together, son Josiah, now 5 months.

The trailer documents the moment Tori and Zach head to the hospital after Tori's water breaks and also reveals to viewers that the now mom of three required "major" surgery.

"In an hour and a half, I'm gonna have major abdominal surgery. I'm pretty ready to get this kid out of me," Tori says while sitting in a hospital bed.

The clip then shows Tori lying down during the surgery as she nervously repeats, "Oh my gosh."

TLC

Elsewhere in the trailer, baby Josiah is seen hanging out with the rest of the family, including Tori and Zach's other kids, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5, as well as Matt Roloff, Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek.

"Everyone's met Josiah, but we don't have plans for Caryn to meet Josiah," Zach says in a confessional about Matt's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. "Like they still think they did nothing wrong."

TLC

The preview also shows tensions between Matt and Caryn and the rest of his family following his bombshell decision to sell the north side of the farm.

"Caryn tells other people that she's waiting for our olive branch," Tori says in a confessional alongside Zach. "That olive branch, the dove took it to another island, I don't know."

Little People, Big World first premiered on TLC in 2006. The popular series follows the Roloff family through their daily lives, as they navigate an average-sized world despite their smaller stature.

The new season of Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.