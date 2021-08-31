Jacob Roloff Enjoys Mom Amy's 'Lovely' Wedding with Pregnant Wife Isabel: 'Beautiful Bride'

Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff and Isabel Sofia Rock revealed in July that they are expecting their first baby

Dad-to-be Jacob Roloff enjoyed his mother Amy Roloff's wedding over the weekend.

Amy wed Chris Marek at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Saturday, and her youngest child Jacob, 24, was in attendance along with his pregnant wife Isabel Sofia Rock.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Congratulations to my mom and Chris ❤️ beautiful day, beautiful bride," Jacob wrote on Instagram, sharing family photos from the ceremony.

Isabel shared more photos on her page, cradling her baby bump in the sweet snapshots. "It was a lovely weekend celebrating Amy and Chris," she captioned the post.

Amy is also mom to twin sons Jeremy and Zach, 31, and daughter Molly, 27. Jacob and Isabel tied the knot in September 2019, and they announced in July that they are expecting their first baby.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

On her Instagram Story, Isabel documented what it was like being at the wedding while pregnant. She wrote on one photo of herself dancing, "Find me on the dance floor (for one song and then I need to go sit down haha)."

The soon-to-be mom also lamented about posing for photos while expecting: "*puts hand on belly* everyone: why is her hand on her belly? *doesn't put hand on belly* everyone: is she pregnant? YOU CANNOT WIN."

Announcing their pregnancy news, Jacob wrote on Instagram, "Not for you but us: I'm very happy to say we're having a son." On her page, Isabel wrote, "We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December."