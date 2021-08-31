Pregnant Audrey Roloff Shares 'Favorite' Family Photos from Amy's Wedding: 'The People I Love Most'

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff are currently expecting their third baby

Audrey Roloff is soaking up quality time with her almost-family-of-five.

The Little People, Big World star, 30, who is currently expecting her third baby with husband Jeremy Roloff, shared some of her favorite photos from mother-in-law Amy Roloff and Chris Marek's wedding ceremony, which was held Saturday.

"#1 is my new favorite family photo 🥰 Barefoot at golden hour in the flower fields with the people I love most ✨," she said of the standout snapshot from the Instagram gallery, which showed her smiling while cradling her baby bump.

Their daughter Ember Jean, 3½, served as flower girl for the big day.

Jeremy and Amy's other child, son Bode James, whom they welcomed in January 2020, also appeared in the sweet photos.

Roloff Family Credit: Monique Serra Photography

Celebrating her daughter's role in the ceremony alongside 4-year-old cousin Jackson as ring bearer, Audrey wrote on Instagram, "The cutest flower girl + ring bearer duo you ever did see 😍 And they crushed it 👏🏻 (swipe right for the vid… keep swiping for more cuteness 🥺) Congrats @amyjroloff and Chris we love you! 🥳."

Announcing their pregnancy news in July, Jeremy, who wed Audrey in September 2014, wrote on Instagram, "Our family's growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now? 🤣"