Amy Roloff Smiles with Her Adorable Ring Bearer and Flower Girl — Grandkids Jackson and Ember!

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff told PEOPLE that "having my grandkids be a part of our wedding day is so special to me"

Amy Roloff was more than happy to have her grandkids as part of her big day.

On Saturday, the 56-year-old Little People, Big World star married Chris Marek at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. Serving as her ring bearer and flower girl were her grandchildren Jackson, 4, (son of Zach and Tori Roloff) and Ember Jean, 3½ (daughter of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff).

Amy shares four children with ex Matt: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and youngest son Jacob, 24, all of whom helped with the special day.

"They all have been wonderful," Amy told PEOPLE. "They've been helping me all this week with setting up and, most importantly, moral support. Having my grandkids be a part of our wedding day is so special to me. To know that they are happy for me means so much to me."

Audrey, who is currently expecting her third baby, shared photos and videos of Ember and Jackson on Instagram, including some adorable footage of the pair walking down the aisle and dancing together at the reception.

"The cutest flower girl + ring bearer duo you ever did see 😍 And they crushed it 👏🏻 (swipe right for the vid… keep swiping for more cuteness 🥺) Congrats @amyjroloff and Chris we love you! 🥳," she captioned the post.