Ember, 3½, and Jackson, 4, Are 'Cutest' Flower Girl and Ring Bearer at Grandma Amy Roloff's Wedding

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff wed Chris Marek on Saturday, with her grandchildren serving as flower girl and ring bearer

Amy Roloff's grandchildren were the "cutest" additions to her wedding ceremony over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Little People, Big World star, 56, and Chris Marek, 55, tied the knot in front of 146 of their closest family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. The ceremony was officiated by Michael Williams and saw Amy walk down the aisle to "Heart to Heart," which was composed by Marek's best man Rick Hinkes.

Amy's son Zach Roloff smiled in family photos with his wife Tori Roloff and their two kids, daughter Lilah Ray, 21 months, and son Jackson Kyle, 4.

In one photo shared on Instagram by Tori, Jackson smiled while serving as ring bearer next to his cousin Ember Jean, 3½, who is daughter to Amy's son Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey.

Audrey shared footage of the two walking down the aisle at the wedding, writing on Instagram, "The cutest flower girl + ring bearer duo you ever did see 😍 And they crushed it 👏🏻 (swipe right for the vid… keep swiping for more cuteness 🥺) Congrats @amyjroloff and Chris we love you! 🥳."

In May, Amy celebrated Jackson's 4th birthday by sharing a sweet photo on Instagram with her grandson and writing, "A Big Happy 4th Birthday to my grandson Jackson. Wow! Four already. He's the best and grandma 'Mimi' loves you forever and always. Keep being you always because that's the best kind of You. Have an awesome day and year. Lots of love."

Amy documented grandparent bonding time she had with Ember and Jackson earlier that month, when they made crafts together.

"Mother's Day is just around the corner. And I'm thankful to have the title of grandma (Mimi) as well to these two - Jackson and Ember (and Lilah and Bode)," she wrote at the time. "I had a blast having them spend the night at Mimi's (my house) We made flowers and decorated pots for their Mom Tori and Audrey. We played, jumped on beds, played w/ bubbles and read stories. I'm so thankful for these moments."

"... My heart overflows with love for my kids and grandkids with moments like these. I'm grateful and thankful everyday. So an early Happy Mother's Day everyday to all of you and many of you who are like mothers to many."