Pregnant Little Mix Singer Perrie Edwards Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Blue Bikini: 'Growing'

Perrie Edwards is basking in pregnancy bliss!

On Thursday, the Little Mix member, 27, flaunted her baby bump in a series of summertime selfies posted to Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer, who is expecting her first baby with professional soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, models a blue bikini as she smiles in a sunny field of grass. In one of the snaps, Edwards sticks her tongue for a silly mirror selfie.

"Growingggg ☀️," the mom-to-be wrote.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 27, sweetly replied to the photo with two heart-eyed emojis.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Edwards announced her pregnancy news last month by posting a pair of black-and-white maternity photos on Instagram that showcased her baby bump alongside Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," wrote Edwards in her caption. "Me + Him = You 🌎♥️ We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Over on his Instagram page, Oxlade-Chamberlain also shared the exciting news writing, "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? 😅 so grateful and excited to become a dad ❤️ bring on the sleepless nights 🤪."

According to Cosmopolitan U.K.., Edwards first became romantically linked to Oxlade-Chamberlain in November 2016, which was one year after ex Zayn Malik called off their two-year engagement. The singer made her relationship with Oxlade-Chamberlain Instagram official in February 2017 when she posted a photo kissing him in front of the Eiffel Tower, captioning it simply, "Him."

Edwards' pregnancy announcement came almost one week after her fellow Little Mix member, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, revealed that she's also pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé Andre Gray.

Pinnock, 29, posted images from a maternity photoshoot, including some of her soccer star fiancé with one hand on Pinnock's bump and the other on her shoulder. "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true," the singer captioned the post. "We can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍"