Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and soccer star Andre Gray announced their engagement in May 2020

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is going to be a mom!

The British singer, 29, is expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Pinnock posted stunning shots from a maternity photo shoot to reveal the exciting news. In the snaps, the "Black Magic" artist shows off her baby belly in an emerald two-piece ensemble.

Her soccer star fiancé, 29, appears in one of the photos with one hand on Pinnock's stomach and the other on her shoulder.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true," the singer captioned the post. "We can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍"

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant Credit: Lucie Rox

Many of Pinnock's friends, including her Little Mix groupmates, congratulated her in the comments section of the post.

"I can't stop staring at these pictures. You're a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister! ♥️," Perrie Edwards replied.

Jade Thirlwall wrote, "😭😭😭😭😭 love you so much 💚 look at this family 😭💚💫"

Gray sweetly added, "🌍❤️," while her sister Sairah Pinnock wrote, "My baby sister is going to be a mummy 😭 can't wait to share this amazing experience with you sis!"

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant Credit: Lucie Rox

The singer announced her engagement to Gray in May 2020 after he proposed midway through their fourth-anniversary celebrations.

"Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes," a stunned Pinnock announced shortly afterward on Instagram, alongside a series of romantic pictures capturing the moment.

"I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams...." she added. "I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more. "@andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete."

The "Shout Out to My Ex" singer has been open about her desire to marry Gray, who plays for Watford Football Club in the English Premier League.

"We both want it so bad," she told Metro.co.uk that April before adding that they'd so far been unable to take the step because of her hectic recording and touring schedule.