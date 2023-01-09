Little Girl, 6, Goes Viral for Cute Comments Caught on Helmet Mic During Family Snowboarding Trips

Nick and Whitney Rowley have long been dedicated to a life of adventure, but things definitely turned up a notch after they welcomed daughter Cash.

Now 6 years old, Cash joins her active parents on snowboarding adventures around the globe, knowing her way around a mountain after starting her journey with the sport from a very young age. Nick tells PEOPLE he bought Cash's first snowboard before she'd even made her way into the world.

"When Whitney found out she was pregnant, I took the initiative before Cash was even born to go and buy her her first snowboard and bindings and all that kind of stuff so that right when she shot out of the womb, I could get her on a snowboard," the proud dad recalls.

At just 1 year old, the couple began dragging her around on snowboards and skateboards until she was ready to really experience the thrill of the ride.

"From like one to three, it was more just having fun in the snow. So we had her on the board and we'd go up there and have her on a really mellow slope where we could run by her and make sure she doesn't fall and hurt herself," says Nick.

"Maybe you'd spend 20-25 minutes doing that and the rest of it's like throwing little snowballs at each other, making snow angels. It was right around 4 that she said, she wanted to go snowboarding and like, really wanted to go."

It was during that time that Cash first saw Whitney really enjoy snowboarding herself.

"We actually put our boards on this time and rode with her, and I remember the very first time she saw mom," Nick recalls. "I was behind her and because I was holding her, and she goes, 'Dad, look. Look how good mom is.'"

"It was pretty funny to watch, but once she saw mom and I actually snowboard it really ignited her and she wanted to go more often."

Whitney and Nick decided to homeschool Cash, allowing them to teach her life lessons as they spent time together on the mountain.

"We just kind of incorporated that into life skills, and now the chair lift is our school. So we've learned math in addition to the numbers of the chairs and counting, for example," Whitney shares.

Cash says that she's also made friends on the mountain, who Whitney coined her "shred friends."

"I do have some friends that come around to the mountain," the 6-year-old proudly shares.

"We have a few friends that she meets up there, a group of parents that we met last year that also homeschool around the valley. So they go up for their PE once a week and they're all different ages, but they're super kind," Whitney says. "And they just love riding with Cash and she loves riding with them. They've become best friends."

For her 6th birthday, the family of three traveled to the "beautiful area" Banff in Alberta, Canada thanks to a partnership with Ski Big three.

"It was a really fun experience, and when they reached out to us they were able to align it with her birthday, so it became a birthday shred trip, which is something we wanted to do anyway," Nick says, with Whitney explaining their parenting philosophy is to "try to incorporate experiences over stuff."

"She has her toy boxes, but the rule in our house is that if she gets new toys, she has to get rid of the other ones. They have to fit in the boxes," Whitney explains. "Our goal — when I was pregnant, something we talked about — is I just want to show her the world."

"I started traveling when I was in my 20s, and I feel like it changed me completely. So that was the one thing that we wanted to give her, and that was her 11th country."

Sharing their experience nurturing Cash's snowboarding talent has been fun for the family, who started using a microphone with the little girl last season to capture her reactions while riding.

Nick admits it's been "very wild" and he's "cried so many times" since starting to share Cash's comments on their social media channels.

"Because I don't hear what she says, and then there are moments where she repeats something that I've told her, and you realize she's taking it in," he continues. "Just seeing her reactions to going super fast, or seeing a view and saying, 'this is amazing,' you realize 'this is why we do what we do,' because you're having the most fun ever."

That fun is leading the family to a lot of big adventures, which will also include a trip to the X Games in Aspen later this year.

"X Games invited us out to Aspen, CO this year to soak in the sights and energy that surrounds X Games Aspen 2023," Nick shares. "We're grateful how things have just grown and it's been really cool to see the positive support that's come from all over the globe."