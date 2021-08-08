Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora Expecting First Baby with Husband Jason Sabo: Reports

Pandora and Jason have been together for fifteen years and will celebrate a decade of marriage on Aug. 27

Jason Sabo (L) and Pandora Vanderpump Sabo attend the grand opening of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace on March 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo is going to be a mom!

The 35-year-old daughter of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd is expecting her first child with husband Jason Sabo, according to multiple reports.

While attending her mom's 2021 World Dog Day event in West Hollywood on Saturday, Pandora debuted her growing baby bump while walking alongside her mother on the fundraiser's pink carpet.

There, Pandora cradled her stomach in a long and flowy, blue floral dress that she accessorized with a straw hat.

A representative for the Vanderpump family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Alongside Pandora, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, and Todd, 64, are also parents to son Max, 29.

Pandora and Jason have been together for fifteen years and will celebrate a decade of marriage later this month on Aug. 27.

Back in 2019, the Vanderpump Rules matriarch chatted with Bravo's The Daily Dish, where she revealed that although she wanted to become a grandmother, Pandora and Jason weren't at that stage in their lives just yet.

"You know what? They've been working so hard ... I think they really want to get their business [going more] and it's doing so well. Vanderpump Rose is just flying," she said at the time.

Teasing that she thought "something might happen" in the future, the mother of two noted, however, that she was not someone who would put pressure on them to conceive.

"People are saying 'Would you put pressure on them?' I absolutely wouldn't because it's got to be them that's got to raise the child. And it's got to be them that's gonna be up [with the baby]," Lisa explained. "And it's gotta be the time in your life when you're ready for it. I think they're kind of prepared, but I think Jason's been traveling a lot. So I think they want that to slow down a little bit [first]."