Lisa Vanderpump Thanks 'Little Helper' Grandson Teddy After Las Vegas Restaurant Opening

Lisa Vanderpump first introduced her grandson Theodore to the world back in November

Lisa Vanderpump is feeling grateful to have had family by her side at the opening of her second Las Vegas restaurant.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 61, shared an adorable photo on Instagram with her grandson Theodore, 5 months, thanking her "little helper" and the rest of her family for their support of her new restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris.

In the sweet photo, the restaurateur holds up little Teddy, whom Vanderpump's daughter Pandora welcomed in November, while seated on a plane and smiling for the camera.

"Couldn't have opened @VanderpumpParis without a lot of help from my family… especially this little helper! #teddypaws," she captioned the cute shot.

Located at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, Vanderpump à Paris takes diners and their tastebuds on a journey to France with its "delicious dishes, whimsical cocktails, and a lush atmosphere," according to a press release.

The restaurant, designed by the Bravo star and her design partner Nick Alain, is inspired by Vanderpump's previous life in France, where she lived for nearly a decade.

Vanderpump introduced her first grandchild to the world in November, posting a black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself holding Teddy, whom she called "utter perfection."

"Obsessively in love with baby Theodore," Vanderpump wrote in the caption. "Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!"

Pandora, 35, who married husband Jason Sabo in 2011, announced the birth of Theodore with a black-and-white photo of their baby boy's little hand resting in her and Jason's palms.

"Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy," Pandora wrote in the caption. "You are so loved little Teddy!"