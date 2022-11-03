Lisa Vanderpump's Grandson Is an Adorable Pirate for His First Halloween: 'Captain Teddy'

Lisa Vanderpump shared the sweet shots of her grandson, who turns 1 later this month, celebrating his first Halloween

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 04:03 PM
Lisa Vanderpump and daughter Pandora Vanderpump, Teddy Sabo
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty; Lisa Vanderpump/Instagram

Lisa Vanderpump was so excited to see grandson Teddy celebrate his first Halloween!

On Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 62, shared photos on Instagram of grandson Theodore, who turns 1 later this month, playing with his buried treasure as he's dressed like a pirate.

"Our handsome little pirate's 1st Halloween! Captain Teddy 😍🧸🎃," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned the set of shots.

Teddy wears a red coat with a ruffled shirt and a big pirate's hat in the adorable photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teddy is the first grandchild for Vanderpump, the son of daughter Pandora, who also shared photos from the family's Halloween on Instagram.

"Happy Halloween from some pirates!" she captioned the shots.

In the photos, both Pandora, 36, and husband Jason Sabo are also dressed as pirates. Pandora wears a black wig and a red top with a black vest and a purple skirt. Sabo wears a giant pirate's hat and a button-down jacket and a ruffled button-down shirt.

Pandora, who married Sabo in 2011, announced the birth of Theodore with a black-and-white photo of their baby boy's little hand resting in her and Sabo's palms.

"Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy," Pandora wrote in the caption. "You are so loved little Teddy!"

"Theodore. You are my everything, I love you so much, thank you for making me a mummy!" she captioned another photo.

Related Articles
lisa vanderpump and grandson teddy
Lisa Vanderpump Gathers with Family to Celebrate Grandson Teddy, 8 Months, at His Christening
Lisa Vanderpump Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump Thanks 'Little Helper' Grandson Teddy After Las Vegas Restaurant Opening
Lisa Vanderpump Introduces Her First Grandchild, Pandora's Son Theodore: 'Obsessively in Love'
Lisa Vanderpump Introduces Her First Grandchild, Pandora's Son Theodore: 'Obsessively in Love'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZEVsvrgjm/?hl=en. Erika Gifford/Instagram; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Kathie Lee Gifford attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!
Tori Roloff Shares Kid's Classic Costumes on Josiah's First Halloween
Tori Roloff Shares Kids' Classic Costumes on Son Josiah's First Halloween in Family Photos
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up Her Bump, Miles and Luna for Halloween https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZBlTKBXlu/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/2961329335453529089/
Chrissy Teigen Wears 'the Costume of the Pregnant' as She Dresses Up Alongside Her Kids for Halloween
For tout I need this photo https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961537653892850426/ For secondary, a split of these 2 photos https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961530954306102827/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961531336298314927/ And a split of these 2 https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961531764050166140/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961532005709192910/ — Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Dress Son Malcolm as His Grandmother for First Halloween: 'Identical'
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Dress Son Malcolm as His Grandmother for First Halloween: 'Identical'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY7mf-pGbO/ legendarylovecannon The legendary Mickey 🐭 wishing you all a very happy Halloween 🎃 8h
Bre Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos of Nick Cannon with Son Legendary on His First Halloween
Lisa Ling Celebrates with Her Family in Sweet Matching Oreos Halloween Costumes
Lisa Ling Dresses Up with Her Husband, Daughters in Sweet Oreo Halloween Costumes
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Photos of Her Kids in Halloween Costumes — Including Josiah as a Baby Chick!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkXD-QVJWf6/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1983: Cassandra Peterson as Elvira pose for a portrait in October 1983 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner Turns Into 'Kyvira' in Spot-On Elvira Halloween Costume — See the Pics!
Zooey Deschanel Jonathan Silver Scott https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY-StCp3QU/. Credit: Teri Bocko
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Dress as Dr. Strange and a Princess in Sweet Halloween Photos
John Legend Chrissy Teigen family Halloween
John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Match in 'Furry Halloween' Costumes with Luna and Miles
alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Poses in Black See-Through Dress and a Witch Hat on Halloween
Scheana Shay and Daughter Summer Pose in 'Monsters Inc' Halloween Costumes with Brock Davies
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Pose in 'Monsters Inc.' Halloween Costumes with Daughter Summer