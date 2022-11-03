Lisa Vanderpump's Grandson Is an Adorable Pirate for His First Halloween: 'Captain Teddy'

Lisa Vanderpump was so excited to see grandson Teddy celebrate his first Halloween!

On Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 62, shared photos on Instagram of grandson Theodore, who turns 1 later this month, playing with his buried treasure as he's dressed like a pirate.

"Our handsome little pirate's 1st Halloween! Captain Teddy 😍🧸🎃," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned the set of shots.

Teddy wears a red coat with a ruffled shirt and a big pirate's hat in the adorable photos.

Teddy is the first grandchild for Vanderpump, the son of daughter Pandora, who also shared photos from the family's Halloween on Instagram.

"Happy Halloween from some pirates!" she captioned the shots.

In the photos, both Pandora, 36, and husband Jason Sabo are also dressed as pirates. Pandora wears a black wig and a red top with a black vest and a purple skirt. Sabo wears a giant pirate's hat and a button-down jacket and a ruffled button-down shirt.

Pandora, who married Sabo in 2011, announced the birth of Theodore with a black-and-white photo of their baby boy's little hand resting in her and Sabo's palms.

"Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy," Pandora wrote in the caption. "You are so loved little Teddy!"

"Theodore. You are my everything, I love you so much, thank you for making me a mummy!" she captioned another photo.