Lisa Vanderpump's Grandson, 18 Months, Gets All Dressed Up in Adorable New Photo: 'Little Man'

Lisa Vanderpump is loving life as a grandmother.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 62, shared an adorable photo on Instagram Monday of her and her 18-month-old grandson, Teddy.

In the sweet snap, Vanderpump smiles next to her grandson, who looks too cute in a powder blue blazer over a striped button-down.

"My little Teddy Wolf #obsessivelove #littleman," she captioned the post.

For his first birthday last November, Teddy — whom Vanderpump's daughter Pandora shares with husband Jason Sabo — posed for photos with his mom and grandmother amidst a sea of giant teddy bears.

"Happy First Birthday Teddy!," Vanderpump wrote as part of the caption of her post for his birthday.

She continued, "Theodore's Teddy Bear Picnic was a dream 😍🧸 Love my little man! Thank you to @giantteddy for the bears! And everyone for making it so special 💕."

Earlier this year, the reality star also took to her Instagram to share a clip of her holding Teddy, as seen on Vanderpump Rules.

"If you're not going to watch for the drama, at least watch for my Teddy Paws! The center of my universe 🧸💕 #PumpRules tonight on @bravotv !" the reality star captioned the post.