Vanderpump was joined by husband Ken Todd and more family at the intimate, special celebration

Lisa Vanderpump Gathers with Family to Celebrate Grandson Teddy, 8 Months, at His Christening

Lisa Vanderpump's family is celebrating their newest member.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 61, was excited to honor grandson Theodore, 8 months, on the day of his christening. Theodore is the first child for daughter Pandora and husband Jason Sabo and the first grandchild for Vanderpump.

"The Christening of my darling Teddy Paws 🕊," Vanderpump captioned three sets of photos, which included several family photos and photos with the priest who performed the ceremony.

In one shot, Vanderpump smiles wide as she holds Teddy while wearing an all-white outfit, matching the infant.

Vanderpump introduced her first grandchild to the world in November, posting a black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself holding Teddy, whom she called "utter perfection."

"Obsessively in love with baby Theodore," Vanderpump wrote in the caption. "Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!"

Pandora, 36, who married husband Jason Sabo in 2011, announced the birth of Theodore with a photo of their baby boy's little hand resting in her and Jason's palms.

"Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy," Pandora wrote in the caption. "You are so loved little Teddy!"

"Theodore. You are my everything, I love you so much, thank you for making me a mummy!" she captioned another photo.

Lisa Vanderpump Credit: Lisa Vanderpump/Instagram

In April, Vanderpump shared an adorable photo on Instagram with her grandson, thanking her "little helper" and the rest of her family for their support of her new restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris.

In the sweet photo, the restaurateur holds up little Teddy while seated on a plane and smiling for the camera.