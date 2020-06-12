Lisa Rinna Shares Nude Throwback Pregnancy Photo Ahead of Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's Birthday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is also mom to daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, who turned 22 on Wednesday

Lisa Rinna is taking a walk down memory lane!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, honored her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's upcoming 19th birthday with a nude photograph taken when she was pregnant.

In the sepia-toned picture, Rinna smiles at the camera while cradling her bare baby bump. The actress placed a heart-shaped sticker the shot to cover her breasts before sharing it online.

"June 13," she wrote in the caption, tagging her daughter's Instagram account alongside a white heart emoji.

The throwback comes just days after Rinna shared another pregnancy portrait in celebration of daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin's 22nd birthday.

In a picture posted on Tuesday, the mom of two — wearing a rose-patterned dress — holds her belly as she flashes a smile with her eyes closed.

Rinna captioned the picture with her eldest daughter's birthday, writing: "JUNE 10, 1998 🤍 @delilahbelle."

In February, Rinna joined her two model daughters on the runway during Dennis Basso’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection show as a part of New York Fashion Week.

Rinna strutted down the catwalk in a floor-length dress with a belted floral skirt, while Amelia and Delilah wore looks that coordinated with their mother's fuchsia floral-print gown.

The trio all matched in identical high ponytails and similar makeup looks.

Just hours later, Amelia and Delilah walked the runway for a second time at the Blonds Fall/Winter 2020 collection fashion show, with Rinna in the crowd proudly snapping photos of her kids from the audience.

Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, sent Delilah to college in 2018. Last year, they helped Amelia pack her things and move to New York City to further her education.

“Amelia is someone who sets her mind to something and goes after it,” Rinna told PEOPLE last August, after her youngest child moved out of their family home. “She’s very smart and I think growing up in Los Angeles has prepared her for just about anything.”