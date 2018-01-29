"I feel so #blessed and loved today 💕💕," mom-to-be Lisa Osbourne wrote on Instagram of her Saturday baby shower

Lisa Osbourne‘s baby shower was anything but traditional.

The wife of Jack Osbourne — who is currently expecting the couple’s third child — enjoyed a surprise bash on Saturday, attended by family and friends including fellow mom-to-be Meagan Camper and “Nana” Sharon Osbourne.

Among the unique decor and refreshments stood out one hilarious item: a cake featuring rapper Post Malone who, notably, is well known for his song “Congratulations.” Along with his likeness, the confection bore the message, “YOU DA RADDEST MOM” — a cheeky nod to her lifestyle blog.

Captioning a photo shared to her Instagram account, Lisa wrote, “Thank you to my wonderful friends for throwing me a random surprise baby shower today with this epic @postmalone cake 😂😂🤘”

“I feel so #blessed and loved today 💕💕,” she added.

Lisa and Jack, 32, announced in August that they would be giving daughters Andy Rose, 2½, and Pearl Clementine, 5½, a new baby sibling.

“Literally ate the biggest burrito ever 🌯,” read the caption on a mirror selfie featuring Lisa throwing up a rock-and-roll hand sign while a suit-clad Jack gazed down at her baby bump, visible under the mom-to-be’s fitted floral dress.

In November, Jack and family patriarch Ozzy Osbourne were featured on Sharon’s CBS daytime talk show The Talk, where the dad-to-be opened up about his wife.

“Lisa is doing very well. She’s in full nesting mode. The house is being fully redecorated,” Jack said. “She is 27 weeks, so the end is nigh, which is great!”