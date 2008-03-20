Lisa Marie Presley says husband is experiencing Couvade Syndrome
Like many husbands and partners before him, Michael Lockwood is finding himself battling pregnancy symptoms — right alongside his pregnant wife, singer Lisa Marie Presley, 40. The phenomenon, called Couvade Syndrome, is nothing new — and Lisa Marie says she finds it amusing.
As for her own pregnancy symptoms, Lisa Marie says that she does have food cravings and so far they've been healthy ones.
The child/ren, due early this fall, will be Lisa Marie's third (and possibly fourth); She already has 18-year-old Riley and 15-year-old Benjamin from a previous marriage.
One thing she's not kidding about: maternity clothes.
Source: OK!
