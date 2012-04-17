Lisa Loeb Blog: Breaking the Baby News to Lyla

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Thanks for reading the last blog. I wanted to answer some of the questions you posted in the comments section. Mlle. Kitty had a question about my 2-year-old daughter Lyla’s personality and how she feels about becoming a big sister. Lyla is funny, sweet, very vocal, smart, and I could go on and on about what a wonderful personality she has …

We were definitely interested in breaking the new-baby-on-the-way news to her in a way that made sense to her and wasn’t too confusing or psychologically damaging in any way.

That sounds so extreme, but as some of you first time moms know, that’s just the way we think sometimes in the 21st century!! Too much information makes us always think there’s a “best way” to do things. (My second and third and fourth time moms remind me that there’s not, but please let me be a first time mom while I am one.)

My husband and I waited until the pregnancy was pretty far along, got some books about becoming a big sister, and told her. Since Lyla loves books and unwrapping gifts, to make the explanation more special, we had Joanna Cole’s illustrated book, I’m a Big Sister, wrapped at a store, and saved it up for the big moment. We unwrapped it together, and then we said, “It’s a special book for you!”

My husband and I explained that we were having a baby, the baby was in my belly, and that she was going to be a big sister. We used “we” instead of “‘I’m’ going to have a baby” so that she felt like more of a part of the process, and that the baby will be part of our whole family — not just something for mommy.

Along the way, our daughter said, “I have a baby in my belly,” so I think the concept is still a little hard to grasp, but we read the book nightly at her request, as well as a couple of other cute books we picked up along the way about becoming a big sister.

So far she seems excited about it and talks about becoming a big sister, but I’m not sure she totally understands yet. We’ll see what happens when the baby actually comes home.

Otherwise, my pregnancy is still going great, especially when I get a little nap in while Lyla’s napping. The only hitch lately is that I got a cold a couple of weeks ago! I was supposed to be in the studio last week recording some bonus tracks for my rock album, coming out early next year, but I was too congested to sound clear or think straight.

It’s my third cold during this pregnancy, which I hear is typical with a two year old who goes to preschool, but as a singer, I’m used to taking care of the symptoms immediately: a prescription rinse for my sore red throat from my ENT, decongestants, mostly from the doctor, not over the counter, as those tend to be too strong for me.

Unfortunately, with a pregnancy, as we all know, you can’t really take much of anything, so once again, I felt kind of like a cave woman, but the kind that has a cool mist humidifier constantly running, a mouth full of natural blackberry Grether’s Pastilles, boxes of tissues everywhere, coughing all night, and blowing my nose all day, and lots and lots of soup. That sounds awesome, right?

I also continued to eat as many fruits and vegetables as I can, and kept my protein intake healthy. Strawberries, red peppers, oranges, kale, cucumbers, avocado, apples, carrots, celery — these things don’t sound like comfort foods, but I think they help the body recover. (Any doctors out there? Does that sound right?)

And like other pregnant women, I found myself constantly looking online to check out my symptoms and what I’m allowed to take, even though my OB and ENT already explained it to me, and I know the doctors would prefer that we talk to them, not to the multiple sites we troll. Is it that looking on the Internet give us a feeling of taking charge?

Take care of yourselves this week, pregnant or not, get enough rest, and if you have a cold too, or just want some comfort, find the best soup in the neighborhood. If you find it, let me know!