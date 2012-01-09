Lisa Loeb Expecting Second Child

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There’s another baby on the way for Lisa Loeb!

The singer/author, 43, and husband Roey Hershkovitz will welcome their second child in June, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“I grew up with a big family, so I’m excited for Lyla to have a sibling!” Loeb tells PEOPLE.

The couple, who wed in 2009, are already parents to daughter Lyla Rose, 2.

Loeb can now be seen on tour for her children’s song book, Lisa Loeb’s Silly Sing-Along: The Disappointing Pancake and Other Zany Songs.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge to try to balance my work with my family, but my family comes first,” says Loeb, who also designs frames for her eyewear collection.



“My daughter is so beautiful and sweet and funny.”