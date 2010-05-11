Lisa Loeb: A Fan of the Baby Belly Rub!

Many expectant mamas make it quite clear once their baby bumps start to bloom: hands off! However, while pregnant with her daughter Lisa Loeb was left longing for the occasional belly rub.

Many expectant mamas make it quite clear once their baby bumps start to bloom: hands off!

However, while pregnant with her daughter Lisa Loeb was left longing for the occasional belly rub.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I didn’t get a lot of people asking to touch my stomach which I was sad about,” she admits in Pregnancy‘s May issue.

What she did get, however, were the frequent — and at times, inconvenient! — trips to the bathroom.

“My husband and I took a trip to Arizona to see the Grand Canyon and we literally stopped at every gas station we saw along the way. I had to pee every 10 minutes.”



With the arrival of Lyla Rose, now 5 months, not only did Loeb become a first-time mom, but the singer also entered into a “secret society” she never knew existed — filled with information she wished she knew prior to delivery.

“We’re trying to get her to sleep on her own instead of getting her to fall asleep before we put her down,” the “Stay” songstress, 42, explains. “Sometimes this whole sleep thing is like a hazing ritual for new parents. And the thing is, no one warns you about it. It’s crazy!”

However, Loeb is quickly learning the ropes of motherhood, a result of the numerous resources available to new parents. And while she agrees each family must make their own decisions, she is hesitant to suggest raising children off pure instinct.

“People say when it comes to motherhood, you should follow your intuition. But this is not really true,” she points out.

“The best thing you can do is research for yourself and do what makes sense for you. If you trusted your intuition, you’d feed the baby and feed the baby some more. But that’s obviously not what you should be doing.”

Fortunately, in addition to baby books, Loeb has a strong sense of family to fall back on. “Because of that I can keep things in perspective,” she says. “It’s rare that things work out so well.”