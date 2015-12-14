The journalist is expecting her second child with her husband, oncologist and biotech firm president Paul Song, a CNN rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The journalist is expecting her second child with her husband, oncologist and biotech firm president Paul Song, a CNN rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Ling, 42, and Song, 50, are already parents to 2½-year-old daughter Jett.

“She’s incredibly independent,” the host of This Is Life with Lisa Ling, which wrapped its second season on Sunday, has said of her little girl. “She insists on picking out all her own clothes.”

After marrying in 2007, the couple were overjoyed to be expecting their first child in 2010. Sadly, Ling soon suffered a miscarriage.

“I felt more like a failure than I’d felt in a very long time,” Ling later said, reflecting on losing her pregnancy at seven weeks. “When I heard the doctor say there was no heartbeat it was like bam, like a knife through the heart.”

Three years after their loss, the couple found themselves expecting again, and welcomed their daughter in March 2013.

The third season of Ling’s CNN documentary series, which features the award-winning journalist’s travels across the country meeting ordinary people with extraordinary lives, will premiere next year.