Baby Girl on the Way for Lisa Ling

TV journalist Lisa Ling announced that she and her husband, physician and biotech firm president Paul Song, are expecting a little girl.

Lisa Ling announced that she and her husband, physician and biotech firm president Paul Song, are set to welcome their first child, a daughter.

The TV journalist, whose documentary series, Our America, airs on OWN, first revealed her baby news — and a sonogram — Wednesday on Anderson Cooper‘s daytime talk show, Anderson Live.

It’s a happy moment for Ling, 39, who shared her heartbreak over a miscarriage in 2010.

“I felt more like a failure than I’d felt in a very long time,” Ling, said at the time of losing her pregnancy at seven weeks. “When I heard the doctor say there was no heartbeat it was like bam, like a knife through the heart.”

Courtesy Anderson Live