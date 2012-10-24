Baby Girl on the Way for Lisa Ling
TV journalist Lisa Ling announced that she and her husband, physician and biotech firm president Paul Song, are expecting a little girl.
Lisa Ling announced that she and her husband, physician and biotech firm president Paul Song, are set to welcome their first child, a daughter.
The TV journalist, whose documentary series, Our America, airs on OWN, first revealed her baby news — and a sonogram — Wednesday on Anderson Cooper‘s daytime talk show, Anderson Live.
It’s a happy moment for Ling, 39, who shared her heartbreak over a miscarriage in 2010.
“I felt more like a failure than I’d felt in a very long time,” Ling, said at the time of losing her pregnancy at seven weeks. “When I heard the doctor say there was no heartbeat it was like bam, like a knife through the heart.”
Courtesy Anderson Live
— Aaron Parsley