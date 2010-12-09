Lisa Ling Shares Miscarriage Experience
In an episode of The View set to air Friday, former co-host Lisa Ling reveals that she had a miscarriage six months ago, and says the experience left her feeling like “a complete failure.”
“I felt more like a failure than I’d felt in a very long time,” Ling, 37, says in the interview.
Already seven weeks pregnant, Ling, who is married to oncologist Paul Song, was told by doctors that her baby had no heartbeat.
Ling says that before the miscarriage she was “sort of cavalier” about the pregnancy.
“We actually [hadn’t] been trying that long,” she says. “I don’t know that I took it as seriously as I should have because it happened so fast. But then when I heard the doctor say there was no heartbeat it was like bam, like a knife through the heart.”
She says the fear of another miscarriage has left her “devastated” but she decided to share her experience to take the stigma out of talking about miscarriages.
She’s also started a web site, Secret Society of Women, so that women can share their own personal stories.
— Charlotte Triggs