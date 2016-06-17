The new mom of two shares a photo of her two daughters bonding

Lisa Ling might be busy juggling parenting duties to daughters Jett, 3, and Ray, 11 days, but she still finds the time to share photos of her gorgeous children with the world.

On Friday, the journalist and author, 42, took to Instagram to post a sweet black-and-white snap of Jett cradling her newborn sister.

A series of rainbow emojis was the only caption Ling felt was needed, which perfectly describes the look on Jett’s face as she gazes down at Ray lovingly.

Since Ray’s birth on June 6, Ling has shared quite a few photos of her growing family with husband Dr. Paul Song, an oncologist and biotech firm president.

“Jett welcoming her baby sister Ray to the world,” she captioned her first shot of the sisters together, showing Ray sleeping soundly while Jett holds her gently and smiles for the camera.

A couple of days later, Ling posted a photo of the sisters lying next to each other, adding a simple heart emoji and the clever hashtag, “#sibLINGS.”

And just in case photo evidence isn’t enough, from what her mom says, Jett won’t have any trouble with big-sister duties.

“My daughter is really excited,” Ling told PEOPLE in May about Jett’s opinion on her soon-to-arrive sibling. “She’s at an age now where I think she gets it. She’s willing to share.

“Really, this is a gift to her because I actually am really happy with one child.”