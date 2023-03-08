Lisa Ling Celebrates Daughter Jett's 'Sweet Soul' on 10th Birthday — See Their Adorable Selfie!

Lisa Ling and husband Dr. Paul Song share daughters Ray, 7, and Jett, 10

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 04:01 PM
Lisa Ling and daughter
Photo: Lisa Ling/Instagram

Lisa Ling's daughter has reached double digits!

On Wednesday, the journalist celebrated daughter Jett's 10th birthday, as well as International Women's Day, with a sweet tribute on Instagram featuring a selfie of the pair.

The throwback photo shows Ling, 49, crouching next to her then-little girl who flashes a big smile for the camera while clapping her hands together.

"A decade of this smile and hearing, 'Mom, can't you wear something nice instead of sweats?!' I am so lucky to call this kind, sweet soul who is constantly making me laugh, mine," wrote Ling. "On my big girl's bday and #InternationalWomensDay, I wish her and girls everywhere: strength, love and humility."

"May you all go out into this world and be examples of inextinguishable light and forces for undeniable good," she added.

Ling shares daughters Jett and Ray, 7, with husband Dr. Paul Song.

In October, Jett shared a special moment with her mom when she got to meet Meghan Markle after Ling appeared on the Archetypes podcast.

During the podcast, Markle asked Ling what three words she would use to describe herself, to which she replied, "Spongelike, curious and conscious."

Markle then asked Jett, sharing, "It stayed with me because she said the unexpected, like any cool and precocious 9-year-old."

"One of the words she used to describe herself was weird," Markle continued. "She gets to define herself as she sees fit."

"You can be weird or silly or spongelike. Silly, fierce, curious, self-doubting some days or confident on others. Be your full, complete, whole, layered, full, weird self because you are so much greater than any archetype."

Sharing a clip of the moment on Instagram, Ling wrote, "This brought tears to my eyes both in the moment and now because I wasn't expecting what my child said."

"But I love how Meghan framed it," she continued. "I mean frankly, we all are kinda weird."

