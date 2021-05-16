Lisa Kudrow was pregnant with her son Julian during season 4 of Friends

Lisa Kudrow Says She's 'Happy Proud' as Son Julian, 23, Graduates from USC: 'A Little Crying'

Lisa Kudrow's son is a graduate!

On Sunday, the Friends star's 23-year-old son Julian graduated from the University of Southern California, and Kudrow marked the special occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute.

"Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls," Kudrow captioned her post, which featured an image of the star proudly hugging Julian, who was dressed in his cap and gown.

Also on Sunday, Patricia Heaton's son took part in USC's commencement as the actress shared a far-away snapshot of her son on the phone during the ceremony. "I think that's our son who swears he is graduating today. Our Covid seating makes it hard to know. #USC," Heaton wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

Kudrow shares Julian with husband Michael Stern, 63, whom she married in May 1995. She was pregnant with Julian while filming season 4 of Friends, and her pregnancy was written into the show.

"The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, 'All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you,' " she recalled to PEOPLE in 2018.

"And when I was pregnant, then they would say, 'Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!' " the mom of one previously raved. "Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name. So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle."

And recently, during an appearance on Conan, Kudrow said her son supported her at the taping of Friends: The Reunion.

"He was able to come to the reunion… and afterward, he came up to me and he said, 'Can I say that I'm really proud of you?' " she shared.

"That was one of the very emotional things that happened to me," Kudrow added.

Earlier this month, Kudrow marked Julian's 23rd birthday by sharing screenshots of a FaceTime call between the mother-son duo.

"FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!" she wrote on Instagram.