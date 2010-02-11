Lisa Edelstein Calls Single Working Moms 'Unsung Heroines'

In a new interview with PARADE, Lisa Edelstein says that portraying a single working mom on House is a badge of honor. “I feel they’re unsung heroines,” the actress, 43, opines.

It’s also uncharted territory for Lisa, who is not yet a mom herself. She muses,

“I don’t think that anyone can prepare for raising a child. I think it’s one of those jobs that is far more overwhelming than you could ever expect and far more satisfying than you can ever expect.”

Citing her age, Lisa says that she has no desire to be a single mom and would instead prefer to “make it a two-person job.” She is quick to clarify, however, that she has “come to terms with not being a mother at all.” Lisa adds,