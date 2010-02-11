Lisa Edelstein Calls Single Working Moms 'Unsung Heroines'
In a new interview with PARADE, Lisa Edelstein says that portraying a single working mom on House is a badge of honor. “I feel they’re unsung heroines,” the actress, 43, opines.
It’s also uncharted territory for Lisa, who is not yet a mom herself. She muses,
Citing her age, Lisa says that she has no desire to be a single mom and would instead prefer to “make it a two-person job.” She is quick to clarify, however, that she has “come to terms with not being a mother at all.” Lisa adds,
House airs Monday’s at 8 p.m. on FOX.
Source: PARADE