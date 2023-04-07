Lisa Ann Walter's Real-Life Identical Twins Born on Same Day as 'Parent Trap' Twins: 'It's Weird'

"I mean, it’s weird!" Walter said of the coincidence, which surprised her so much she called the film's director Nancy Meyers to share the news

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 7, 2023 04:41 PM
LISA-ANN-WALTER
Photo: Disney; David Livingston/Getty Images

The Parent Trap's Lisa Ann Walter, who starred in Lindsay Lohan's 1998 update of the 1961 classic film, shared a remarkable fact with fans on Wednesday.

Walter, who played the role of nanny Chessy to identical twin sisters (Lohan's dual work), revealed on the Hi Jinkx! podcast that she herself is the mom of identical twin boys — and they were born on the exact same day Lohan's characters celebrated their birthday.

"They were born on the same day as the twins in The Parent Trap — on Oct. 11," Walter, who also has two older children, confirmed to host Jinkx Monsoon.

"I actually called [the film's director] Nancy Meyers and I was like, 'What hex did you put on me?'" she noted, adding, "It's weird! They were identical twins. That's weird."

screenshot2016-10-21at1.35.22pm-1.jpg
Lisa Ann Walter as Chessy.

In the well-loved remake of the Disney original, Walter's Chessy portrayed a longtime trusted housekeeper to Dennis Quaid's Nick Parker and confidante to twins Annie and Hallie (Lohan) — separated at birth and accidentally reunited at summer camp — conspiring with them to get their separated parents back together again with her help.

Since starring in the fan-favorite movie, Walter, 59, has appeared in Bruce Almighty and Netflix's Glow, and most recently landed the role of elementary school teacher Melissa Schemmenti in ABC's Abbott Elementary.

In February, Walter and fellow Parent Trap alum Elaine Hendrix were arm-in-arm on the red carpet at the SAG Awards 2023, as the best friends — who played enemies in the movie — celebrated Walter's work in Abbott Elementary, which was nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Despite their characters not getting along in The Parent Trap, the stars bonded while on set and are known to post about their mutual appreciation on social media.

