Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month.

The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro.

"Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a family photo next to their silvery Christmas tree, sharing another snap of the whole brood to her Instagram Story.

The model also danced in a festive red dress while sipping white wine in a video Messi posted to his own Instagram Story.

Two of Messi's sons joined him on the field after his historic win, sharing a big hug with their dad.

The sweet moment was captured on camera, with Messi on his knees enthusiastically embracing his sons with a big smile on his face. The boys wrapped their arms around him while wearing purple jerseys with their father's name and number (10) on the back.

Ahead of the game, Messi's son Thiago wrote down the lyrics to the song "Muchachos Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar" to show support for his father, which his mother Antonella shared on her Instagram Story, according to The Indian Express and Daily Mail.

After the win, Roccuzzo shared several adorable pictures of the family celebrating.

"I don't even know how to start," she wrote in the gallery caption. "What a great pride we feel for you @leomessi Thank you for teaching us to never give up, that we have to fight it until the end IT WAS FINALLY DONE YOU ARE A WORLD CHAMPION, we know what you suffered for so many years, what you wanted to achieve this!!!"

The professional soccer star and Roccuzzo met as children and although Messi eventually moved away from Argentina to train in his sport, the two reconnected over a tragedy and eventually fell in love.

The couple welcomed their two older sons before tying the knot in 2017. The following year, Roccuzzo gave birth to their third son.