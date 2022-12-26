Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 26, 2022 08:27 AM
Antonela Roccuzzo /Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmk6NEZOYXh/?hl=en. Lionel Messi Celebrate Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
Photo: Antonela Roccuzzo/Instagram

Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month.

The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro.

"Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a family photo next to their silvery Christmas tree, sharing another snap of the whole brood to her Instagram Story.

The model also danced in a festive red dress while sipping white wine in a video Messi posted to his own Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Antonela Roccuzzo /Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmk6NEZOYXh/?hl=en. Lionel Messi Celebrate Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
Antonela Roccuzzo/Instagram

Two of Messi's sons joined him on the field after his historic win, sharing a big hug with their dad.

The sweet moment was captured on camera, with Messi on his knees enthusiastically embracing his sons with a big smile on his face. The boys wrapped their arms around him while wearing purple jerseys with their father's name and number (10) on the back.

Antonela Roccuzzo /Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmk6NEZOYXh/?hl=en. Lionel Messi Celebrate Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
Antonela Roccuzzo/Instagram

Ahead of the game, Messi's son Thiago wrote down the lyrics to the song "Muchachos Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar" to show support for his father, which his mother Antonella shared on her Instagram Story, according to The Indian Express and Daily Mail.

After the win, Roccuzzo shared several adorable pictures of the family celebrating.

"I don't even know how to start," she wrote in the gallery caption. "What a great pride we feel for you @leomessi Thank you for teaching us to never give up, that we have to fight it until the end IT WAS FINALLY DONE YOU ARE A WORLD CHAMPION, we know what you suffered for so many years, what you wanted to achieve this!!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Argentina Defeats France to Win 2022 World Cup Behind Lionel Messi in Shootout

The professional soccer star and Roccuzzo met as children and although Messi eventually moved away from Argentina to train in his sport, the two reconnected over a tragedy and eventually fell in love.

The couple welcomed their two older sons before tying the knot in 2017. The following year, Roccuzzo gave birth to their third son.

Related Articles
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with his children after the victory in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Moment with Sons on Field After World Cup Win — See the Sweet Photos
TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi Clarifies He Won't Retire from International Soccer Following World Cup Title Win
Messi Family
Lionel Messi's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Antonella Rocuzzo and Lionel Messi attend the photocall of 'Messi 10' by Cirque du Soleil on October 10, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
Who Is Lionel Messi's Wife? All About Antonela Roccuzzo
salt bae, Nusret Gökçe
FIFA Investigating How Salt Bae Celebrated with Lionel Messi at 2022 World Cup Final
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Instagram Photo of Lionel Messi Holding World Cup Trophy Is Now the Most-Liked Ever, Beating Image of an Egg
TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Argentina Defeats France to Win 2022 World Cup Behind Lionel Messi in Shootout
Captain Lionel Messi, send from left, sits with Angel de Maria, second from right, and Nicolas Otamendi, right, atop of a bus driving the players from the Argentine soccer team that won the World Cup after they landed at Ezeiza airport on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina Wcup Soccer, Buenos Aires, Argentina - 20 Dec 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina Teammates Nearly Struck by Cables Atop Bus During World Cup Celebration
Georgina Rodríguez Shows Daughter's Baby Doll in Her Purse as They Leave Qatar After World Cup
Georgina Rodríguez Leaves Qatar with Daughter After Cristiano Ronaldo's Tearful World Cup Exit
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmVR0BuENY/. Al Roker/Instagram
Al Roker Celebrates Christmas with His Family After Return from Hospital: 'From Our Family to Yours'
france fifa world cup
After World Cup Championship Loss, French Football Federation Condemns Racism Towards Black Players
Lizzo
Lizzo Performs on 'Saturday Night Live,' Plus Lionel Messi, Will Ferrell, Zendaya and More
Grant Wahl
Grant Wahl's Wife, Brother Pay Tribute to the Beloved Sportswriter at Memorial: 'Something Worldly About Him'
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate Christmas Eve with All 3 of Her Kids. https://www.instagram.com/thechristinahall/
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate 'Wonderful Christmas Eve' with All 3 of Her Kids
David Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Christmas with Matching Family PJs: 'Beckham Family Tradition'
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Journalist Grant Wahl Died of an Aortic Aneurysm, Family Says