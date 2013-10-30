Rachel Zoe: Skyler Is Excited About a Sibling - Sometimes

"I think it's always a bit easier mentally the second time. The first time, everything is the unknown. My foot's tingling. What does that mean? Emergency!"

Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman announced in September that they are “beyond excited” to be expecting their second child — but their son Skyler Morrison may not share the same sentiments.

“You know what? I’ll get back to you on that,” Zoe joked to PEOPLE Tuesday of her 2½-year-old, after serving as a panelist for LinkedIn Discussion Series on What Women Want @ Work luncheon.

“It depends what day you ask him. Right now he just doesn’t want anyone near Mommy except him, so I don’t know when that should change.”

Zoe, 42, who touched on motherhood — and even showed off her barely there baby belly during her panel — is eight months along in her pregnancy.



“I am super pregnant. [My bump] is there. I feel it,” she said after West Hollywood’s Soho House event. “You know what? I am in good spirits because [being pregnant] is the biggest blessing in the world. I’m the luckiest person in the world.”

She adds, “I have a healthy, beautiful boy and hopefully I’ll have another healthy, incredible child.”

The stylist’s first pregnancy differed from her second, especially when it comes to morning sickness.

“In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was very, very sick. With Sky, I was not,” Zoe, who is a LinkedIn Influencer, says. “I think it’s always a bit easier mentally the second time. The first time, everything is the unknown. My foot’s tingling. What does that mean? Emergency!”

Part of what makes the entire experience so special is being able to share it with Berman. “We’ve been together 22 years, so he’s my best friend, my business partner, my husband and the love of my life,” Zoe explains.

“There’s no one I trust more on the planet. There’s no hidden agenda other than me being happy and doing what I love. From the very beginning, he was my biggest cheerleader — him and my dad.”

Calling herself “very lucky,” she adds, “I don’t think I could sit here doing anything I do today if I didn’t have him in that way. You need that support, that sounding board, that sanity to check yourself.”

And one piece of guidance Zoe is passing along to any expectant mom: “Don’t surrender so easily.”

She explains: “Take the extra five minutes and make yourself feel good about yourself because it’s kind of hard when you’re pregnant to feel sexy, to feel pretty, to feel attractive in any way. I think you have to give yourself some time to take care of yourself and feel good going out there in the world every day.”

— Dahvi Shira