Lindsie Chrisley on Having Another Baby with Ex-Husband Will: It's a 'Thought That I Have Had'

Lindsie Chrisley isn't ruling out having another kid with ex-husband Will Campbell.

In a May 17 episode of her podcast The Southern Tea, the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 33, commented on whether she would have another kid with her former husband. "I've gone back and forth on wanting another child," she said on the podcast.

"I don't want to put another child through another situation. I already have one going between homes," she continued. "Will and I have always said that we would be the type of crazy people that would do something like that. But at the same time, do I think it's realistic? No."

"At one point, maybe it would have been yes, but me dating, him dating, how do you really explain that to two people who might be in love with you? Like, oh, by the way, I'm just gonna have another child with my ex-husband," Chrisley said.

"But it is a thought I have had before," she professed. "I thought it would be a cool thing for Jackson to have a biologically, same sibling. But it didn't end up working that way. And as much as I get the question, are Will and I gonna reconcile...the answer is just simply no on that."

Chrisley is already mom to son Jackson, 10, with Campbell.

On an April 12 episode of The Southern Tea, Chrisley gave an update about on mom Julie amid the family matriarch's seven-year prison stint. "As far as I know, she's doing well."

Lindsie's parents, Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years for fraud. Though they reported to their respective prisons on Jan. 17, the couple continues to vehemently denied all wrongdoing and are currently in the process of appealing their case.

Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

And while Lindsie has not been able to make the trip down to Kentucky to visit Julie, she has shared details from her recent visit with Todd.

"My last visit with my dad, I couldn't stop telling him how great that he looked," she said on a previous episode of her podcast. "He looks very very good. I told him, I said, 'Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.' His nails aren't completely bitten off."

"I know for sure that he is in such a better place," she affirmed. "His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him. He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."