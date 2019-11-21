Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage After Having Son Jackson

Image zoom Lindsie Chrisley Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about the tragic loss she endured.

For Thursday’s episode of her Coffee Convos Podcast with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best star and her co-host, Kailyn Lowry, sat down with Monica Ten-Kate (a.k.a. Monica the Medium), who spoke to them about their respective pregnancies that didn’t lead to live births.

Ten-Kate correctly picked up on the fact that Lowry, 27, has had three miscarriages and one terminated pregnancy while Chrisley, 30, confirmed to the medium that she had a miscarriage after the birth of her now-6½-year-old son, Jackson, with husband Will Campbell.

“I feel like this little girl [you lost], she’s [watching Jackson saying], ‘That’s my brother! I see what he’s up to and I’m so proud of him, I’m so excited!’ ” Ten-Kate told Chrisley, sharing with her that she felt the baby was a daughter.

“And I just get this feeling of, ‘Mom just needs to know, again, it wasn’t the right time and that this all will make sense in hindsight,'” she added.

“I do feel like there’s this back and forth of whether or not you want to have more children or maybe like some days you do, some days you don’t. Does that make sense? But I do have this feeling of you’ll know when you know,” said the Messages from Above author.

“I get this sense of the message here is even though you’ve gone through loss, that they don’t want you to make that feel like you have to rush. That’s what it is. It’s not like you have to worry about, ‘Oh, am I struggling?'” Ten-Kate continued. “It’s almost the exact opposite, of they don’t want you to worry that you might have some sort of issue or something going on that makes [you] have to rush the timeline.”

“Just to go on your timeline, and it’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen,” she added.

The mother of one — who has recently spoken out about leaving her Chrisley family drama behind her — talked about the possibility of another baby on Instagram back in May.

“‘Are you going to have another baby?’ That is the question that I get asked the most!” she captioned a snapshot of herself and her husband. “The short answer is, maybe 🤷🏼‍♀️”

“It has been a little over six years since I had Jackson! 👦🏼” Chrisley continued. “As he gets closer to graduating from kindergarten, I’ve found myself wondering what it would be like to have a second little one.”