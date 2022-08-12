Lindsie Chrisley Admits to Struggles Co-Parenting with Ex in Back to School Photo of Son Jackson

Lindsie Chrisley is looking back at her divorce from Will Campbell one year later.

In a recent Instagram post celebrating her son Jackson, 10, on his return to school, Chrisley, 32, reflected on how much has changed for their family in the last year.

"I worked hard for a view like this. ❤️ It's amazing how different life can look in just one year," she began the caption. "Last year, I had just filed for divorce, moved into our new house + navigating heavy emotions of three broken people."

Speaking about her co-parenting with Campbell, Chrisley admitted, "We don't do everything perfect, in fact, we aren't agreeing on hardly anything when it comes to Jackson currently — but one thing we can agree on is loving him more than we dislike each other + that I'll count as a win. 🥺😭🥰."

Chrisley went on to share prayers for kids and their families as the school year begins. She added, "To all the parents that are co-parenting & sharing time. I know it's not always easy & we often wonder why our stories weren't written different, but God's plan is bigger & greater than we could ever imagine."

Jason Kempin/Getty

Chrisley and Campbell began dating in 2009 and eloped three years later in 2012.

Chrisley announced her split from Campbell in July 2021 after nine years of marriage. She confirmed that the twosome "mutually decided" that ending their marriage was the best move for them.

"We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together," she said at the time. "We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much." ⁣⁣She added that she's "focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move."

Speaking out a month after the split was announced, the Chrisley Knows Best alum shared with fans how she tried to remain positive during the difficult time.

"When you can't control what is happening, challenge yourself to control the way you respond. That's where your power is," she wrote alongside a smiling pic of herself. "A weekly reminder — staying positive doesn't mean that we have to be happy all the time. It means that even on hard days you know that there are better ones coming."⁣⁣