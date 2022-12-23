Lindsie Chrisley Says 'Nothing Can Prepare You for Waking Up on Christmas Morning Without Your Child'

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about spending Christmas without her son more than a year after finalizing her divorce.

On Friday, Chrisley, 33, shared an Instagram reel that featured her and her son Jackson, 10, as well as the Christmas decor in her home. As she sent holiday wishes to her followers, she noted how this year will be a little different for her.

"Merry Christmas from us to you. As I've tried my best to emotionally prepare for this, I'm a big believer nothing can prepare you for waking up on Christmas morning without your child," she began in the caption. "We've experienced a lot of change, a ton of heartache, bittersweet moments, and some sweet ones."

She went on to share a quote about the importance of cherishing life and those in it.

"Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets. So, love the people who treat you right and forget about the ones who don't," the quote read. "And believe that everything happens for a reason… if you get a chance — take it; if it changes your life — let it. Nobody said that it would be easy… They just promised it would be worth it." ⁣

Chrisley, who shares son Jackson with her ex-husband Will Campbell, referenced custom ornaments that were seen hanging from her Christmas tree.

Sharing the significance of the ornaments, she said they "mean nothing to you, but splitting special things like this through my divorce was devastating to me. Collecting ornaments from trips we took as a family and special things Jackson made us are treasures I'll hold on to forever. "

She ended by asking her supporters to share how they would be spending their holiday.

Chrisley and Campbell announced their split in July 2021 after nine years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in October 2021.

Chrisley told PEOPLE in an interview published Wednesday that she spent Thanksgiving with Jackson and plans to spend Christmas with her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley.

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted in June and officially sentenced in November. A judge gave Todd 12 years behind bars and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison with a 16-month probation.

The longtime couple was recently ordered to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17. Todd and Julie have already appealed their case but would still be required to remain in prison throughout that process.

Following her parents' fraud case sentencing, Chrisley revealed to PEOPLE she hadn't seen them since.

"I have not," said Chrisley. "I had my son over Thanksgiving break and with the sentencing being a couple of days prior to Thanksgiving, emotions being very high, I, unfortunately, had to make a decision as a mother over a daughter and stayed home for Thanksgiving."

She said her "original plans were to travel to Nashville" to be with her parents. However, she had to adjust her initial vision.

"But trying to honor faith and allow them to be able to process exactly what transpired in court, I wanted to give them that space and respect," she said. "I do plan to spend the Christmas holiday with my parents."