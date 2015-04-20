"You know, I feel privileged to be along for the ride, and I help as much as I can. They're great kids -- I love 'em," she tells PEOPLE

Fame Flynet

Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn are taking their relationship to the next level.

The couple, who began dating in 2013, haven’t been shy about their relationship and are even stepping out publicly with the putting pro’s kids, most recently at the Par 3 Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

“They’re great. They’re amazing kids, and he’s an amazing father,” Vonn, 30, told PEOPLE of Woods, 39, and his children, daughter Sam, 7, and son Charlie, 6, with with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, at the New York premiere of The Age of Adaline Sunday evening.

“You know, I feel privileged to be along for the ride, and I help as much as I can. They’re great kids — I love ’em,” she shares.

While Vonn enjoys spending time with her beau and his children, the Olympian’s got a full schedule. In addition to launching the Lindsey Vonn Foundation to empower girls, the athlete and Minnesota native is gearing up to return to the Olympic slopes after a devastating knee injury kept her from competing in the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia.

“It’s been a long road, but I’m really proud of where I’ve come and how far I’ve gotten. My knee’s really good; I’m finally healthy,” she explains. “I’m just trying to ski, and we’ve got three more years until the next Olympics, so I’m getting ready for those.”