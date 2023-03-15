Lindsay Lohan's 'Mean Girls' Costars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert Celebrate 'Wonderful' Pregnancy News

Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls costars think her pregnancy news is so fetch!

Following her big announcement Tuesday, two of Lohan's costars from the 2004 movie — Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert — were quick to congratulate the star and share their excitement.

"This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" Seyfried, 37, who played Karen Smith, wrote in the comments section of the post — a remark that garnered over 3,000 likes from fans.

Meanwhile, Chabert, 40, who played Gretchen Wieners, added, "I'm thrilled for you!!!! So exciting ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The 36-year-old mom-to-be announced she's expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas on Instagram Tuesday.

Lacey Chabert; Lindsay Lohan; Amanda Seyfried. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Alongside a sweet photo of a white onesie reading "coming soon," the Parent Trap star wrote, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," and tagged Shammas in the post.

Many of Lohan's 12.5 million followers also couldn't help but reference the famous "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom" quote from the hit teen comedy, which also starred Rachel McAdams, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Jonathan Bennett, Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese.

"You'll definitely be a cool mom. Congrats 💜💜💜," wrote one while another said, "That's so fetch. She's not a regular mom, she's a 'cool mom.' "

Lohan's longtime pal Paris Hilton, who welcomed a baby boy named Phoenix Barron in January, was also among those sharing their well wishes. "Congratulations love! So happy for you 🥹 Welcome to the Mommy Club!🥰," wrote Hilton, 42.

And the actress's mom Dina Lohan said she is "over the moon" at the news. "Filled with so much JOY and happiness ❤️❤️," she added in the comments section.

The Freaky Friday star's baby news comes after a rep for Lohan and financier Shammas confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple tied the knot in early July 2022.

Lohan announced their engagement with a series of Instagram photos the previous November. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

The news of pair's marriage came after the Falling for Christmas actress called Shammas her "husband" in an Instagram post on July 2 of last year.

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan began her caption alongside a snapshot of the duo cozying up and smiling.

She added, "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏."