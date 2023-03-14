Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Bader Shammas: 'Blessed and Excited'

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas tied the knot in April

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on March 14, 2023

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom!

The Parent Trap star, 36, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Alongside a photo of a white onesie that reads "coming soon," Lohan wrote, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," tagging Shammas in the post.

A rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress married the financier in early July, after announcing her engagement with a series of Instagram photos in November 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

The news of Lohan's marriage came after the actress called Shammas her "husband" in an Instagram post.

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan began her caption of a photo of the two of them.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan/Instagram
She added: "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏."

In June, Lohan shared another photo of the pair in celebration of Shammas' birthday. "My love! You're not only a great man, an incredible person, you're my best friend," she captioned the selfie.

"Thank you for you loving me back babe! I Love You So much! ❤️ Happy Birthday 🎂🙌🙏❤️"

Back in February 2020, Lohan first sparked romance rumors when she shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually mentioning a "boyfriend" in the caption.

In the picture, Lohan could be seen happily posing between a man in a black jacket and Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, who performed with his band that night. Also among the group were Lohan's sister Aliana and rocker Dan Smith.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader. such a magical night," she wrote alongside the photo at the time.

