Heptathlete Lindsay Flach Competed in Olympic Trials While 18 Weeks Pregnant: 'No Secret Anymore'

One night before competing in the heptathlon, Lindsay Flach announced that she was 18 weeks pregnant and showed off her baby bump

For heptathlete Lindsay Flach, things were a little different heading into her third U.S. Olympic trials.

Prior to last weekend's U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials, the 31-year-old revealed on Instagram that she was 18 weeks pregnant — and would still be competing.

"3rd Olympic Trials This one looks a little different 😉," the athlete, who previously competed in heptathlons in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic trials, writes. "'Every story has an end but in life every end is a new beginning' "

Flach posted a collage of pictures of herself at the trials, as well as a shot of her bare baby bump.

"The secret 🤫 is no secret anymore," she writes, adding the hashtags, "last one," "pregnant," "pregnant belly," "18 weeks" and "fit moms."

During this year's heptathlon, which features seven different competitions, Flach competed in every event and ultimately finished 15th out of the 18 heptathlon competitors, according to Huff Post.

In the final event, Flach stepped off the track after only 100 meters of the 800-meter run to keep her and her baby healthy amid record heat in Eugene, Oregon.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Flach said once she found out about her pregnancy she asked her doctors for permission to continue training leading up to the trials.

"My big concern was making sure that I was healthy and the baby was healthy," she said.

The athlete added that her pregnancy was "very rough to start" and trained as best as she could through nausea, heartburn and headaches.

"I had about 12 weeks of bad vomiting, which affected my training," she said. "If the Olympic Trials were three weeks ago, I don't know that I would have been there, but I started to feel better and I was able to get some really good practices in."

After revealing that she would be competing in the trials, Flach said she did receive some "negative reactions" which she "kind of expected."

"But at the same time I knew I was going to be very cautious and I knew I wasn't going to take a chance of harming myself or the baby," Flach said.

While the athlete admitted it was "hard mentally" to not be able to compete at her highest level, she "just wanted to prove what women are capable of."